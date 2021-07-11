A murder investigation has been launched after a teenager died following a stabbing in Thornton Heath on Friday afternoon.

At around 3pm on Friday 9 July, police were called by staff at a south London hospital to a male suffering stab injuries. He had been taken to the hospital in a private vehicle by members of the public.

Officers have established that the 16-year-old boy had been stabbed a short time earlier in Bensham Manor Road near the junction with Swain Road, Thornton Heath.

The boy sadly died in hospital on Sunday. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command have been informed.

A post mortem will be carried out in due course.

No arrests have been made.

Acting Detective Sergeant Helen Ayling said: “My thoughts and prayers are with the victim and his family.

“We believe the victim had been involved in an altercation in Bensham Manor Road with two males riding a moped. We are appealing for anyone who may have knowledge of this incident or who may have seen the moped or suspects concerned to come forward.

“We also need to hear from anyone who may have dash cam or security camera footage from in and around Bensham Manor Road at around 3pm on Friday afternoon.”

Anyone who may be able to assist the investigation is asked to call police on 101, ref 4198/09jul. To remain contact anonymous please contact Crimestoppers.

Hard calls save lives. Are you close to someone on the fringes of knife crime? Do the right thing, please give information 100 per cent anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers. It can feel like a hard call, but it could save the life of someone you love.

No piece of information about knife crime is insignificant or too small. Any information you give to Crimestoppers can make a difference in reducing knife crime and the harm it causes to families.