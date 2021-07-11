BREAKING • LONDON • WEMBLEY Wembley Stadium say they are “dealing with an incident 2 hours ago1 Min Read It occurred at the outer security perimeter area of the stadium, with support from police”. A spokesperson said “safety measures were quickly activated” and there were “no security breaches of people without tickets getting inside the stadium”. You may also like BREAKING • KENT • MAIDSTONE Witnesses are being sought after teenager is stabbed in Maidstone May 11, 2020 BREAKING • LONDON Three men have been stabbed and a woman has been discovered with injuries after falling from height August 4, 2019 BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • SOUTHAMPTON West quay shopping centre evacuated December 27, 2019 DEAL • KENT • LATEST NEWS CCTV images issued after man sustained injuries in Deal January 25, 2020 BREAKING • BROADSTAIRS • KENT • MARGATE Two dispersal orders will be enforced in Margate and Broadstairs this weekend following concerns over anti-social behaviour on and around beaches July 3, 2020 BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT Cyclist fighting for his life after crash in Whitwell June 13, 2018 LATEST NEWS Detectives are re-appealing for information in connection with the murder of Satnam Singh in Hayes in 2017 March 6, 2020 BREAKING • COVENTRY • WEST MIDLANDS Man arrested after police car repeatedly rammed during disorder 6 months ago BREAKING • Pontefract • WEST YORKSHIRE Train guard suffered broken finger after attack at Pontefract Monkhill station in West Yorkshire 8 months ago BREAKING • DARTFORD Probe launched after man is stabbed outside the Flying Boat in Dartford May 26, 2019 BREAKING Police launched murder investigation in Enfield September 29, 2019 PORTSMOUTH War Memorial Vandals Leave Clue to their Identity March 22, 2016 BREAKING • CAMBRIDGESHIRE • Eynesbury Crackdown on drug dealing in Eynesbury 2 months ago BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH Knife probe launched after man stabbed twice in Portsmouth April 21, 2019 BREAKING • WINCHESTER Police appeal after indecent exposure in Winchester April 29, 2016 BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • HOME COUNTIES Appeal after Mum gives birth leaving baby in hospitial toliet March 19, 2019 BREAKING • COVID19 • LONDON Scottish MP suspended for taking train after positive Covid test 9 months ago BREAKING Updated Two cars plough into a group of people in Stevenage injuring Twelve July 19, 2019 BREAKING • ESSEX • ISLINGTON • MISSING Have you seen Daniel Cornwell from Essex 12 months ago Bedforshire • BREAKING • LUTON A man has been jailed after £450,380 was found in the boot of his car following an investigation led by the Met’s Proactive Money Laundering Team 5 months ago BREAKING Investigation launched after three people were shot on the Square, South Molton 4 months ago BREAKING • KENT • MEDWAY Police charge 14 year old Kent teenager with drug dealing October 9, 2019 LATEST NEWS • LONDON Detectives have released images of three men after a vicious robbery where a man was stabbed February 6, 2020 BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • SWINDON • WILTSHIRE A three time convicted paedophile’s cell mate fell out of his bunk and died just days before the convicted sex offender was due before the judge 9 months ago BREAKING Brokedown horse box causes traffic chaos on Dartford crossing 3 months ago Ashburton • BREAKING • LONDON • WANDSWORTH Young boy 13 rushed to hospital after stabbing on Ashburton estate in Wandsworth 4 weeks ago BREAKING Former nurse sentenced for neglecting elderly care home resident 8 months ago BREAKING • SUSSEX Three farm workers charged with gang rape on Bognor beach March 12, 2019 BREAKING • DARTFORD • KENT • M25 Police called after ‘concern for man’ on QE2 Bridge at the Dartford Crossing 10 months ago BREAKING • Colchester • ESSEX A man has been jailed for more than four years after admitting to causing the death of a woman in a collision in Colchester. 4 months ago BREAKING • GILLINGHAM • KENT Gillingham knifepoint robber jailed October 3, 2019 BREAKING • NORTH WEST Barrow man charged with terrorism offence June 28, 2017 BREAKING • CUMBRIA • LONDON • MISSING High risk missing person Rhys Moore-Campbell have you seen him..? 12 months ago BIRMINGHAM • BREAKING • WEST MIDLANDS Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a wanted man 3 months ago BREAKING • HARINGEY • LONDON Police name KFC worker who was stabbed to death in Haringey June 24, 2020 BREAKING • CAMDEN • LONDON Three men have been jailed following the fatal stabbing of Bright Akinleye in Camden June 29, 2020 ASHFORD • BREAKING • CLAPHAM • DEAL • KENT • LONDON Attorney General has issued a strong warning following the Disappearance of Sarah Everard 4 months ago BREAKING • CHATHAM • KENT A small kitchen fire was caused accidentally in Chatham after it’s believed cooking was left unattended 1 month ago BREAKING • CORNWALL • DEVON Two officers dismissed without notice after being found guilty of gross misconduct 3 months ago BREAKING • GUILDFORD • M25 • SURREY Man dies in tragic M25 motorway collision August 29, 2019 BREAKING • HACKNEY • LONDON • TOWER HAMLETS Six people have been arrested and a quantity of suspected Class A drugs seized in Tower Hamlets 11 months ago BREAKING • CROYDON Man stabbed in the leg near a Croydon tram stop May 29, 2019 BREAKING • Emsworth • HAMPSHIRE Police appeal after Emsworth burglary 4 weeks ago BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT Burglar disturbed by the occupants after House Break on the Isle of Wight October 21, 2016 SOUTHAMPTON Police hunt Robbers after Raid at Santander Bank In Southampton February 25, 2016 BREAKING Tommy Robinson arrested after row in Center Parcs pool March 3, 2020 BREAKING • Cenus If you have not completed your 2021 census a field officer may knock on the door of your home 3 months ago BREAKING • LONDON • STRATFORD As Baptista and his friend made their way down the stairs of the bus, they were caught completely unaware. He stabbed them both with a 10” combat knife 10 months ago BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • PORTSMOUTH Man threatens shop staff with syringe needle March 10, 2019 BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT Isle of Wight Fire Crews Called to Fire in the Open in Brading July 22, 2018 BREAKING • Chaddesden • DERBYSHIRE A woman has been jailed for ten years after a jury found her guilty of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy 3 months ago BANBURY • BREAKING • OXFORDSHIRE A man has been sentenced for an assault that occurred in Banbury 5 months ago BREAKING • HACKNEY • LONDON • NEWHAM Police are investigating two attempted robberies in the Plashet Park area of Newham area 5 months ago BREAKING • LONDON • WANDSWORTH Three men have admitted trying to smuggle psychoactive substances and mobile phones into a London prison using drones 8 months ago BREAKING • SWINDON • WILTSHIRE Highways England Traffic Officers are on scene working alongside the emergency services 10 months ago BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON Walker fighting for their life after being struck by a car in Southampton September 13, 2017 BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH Man jailed for string of burglaries February 25, 2019 BREAKING • CANTERBURY • KENT Emergency Services called to incident at Canterbury West Station 11 months ago MISSING • SOUTHAMPTON Have you seen missing Matthew Arnold from the New Forest? June 2, 2018 A21 • A259 • BREAKING • KENT • SUSSEX Officers from Kent’s Roads Safety Unit teamed up with colleagues from Sussex Police and Highways England in an initiative aimed at promoting safer riding amongst motorcyclists 3 months ago BREAKING • NORTH WEST Murder investigation launched in Blackpool October 27, 2019 BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • ISLE OF WIGHT One of the Isle of Wight’s oldest hotels is set to go under the hammer at an online auction at a guide price of a whopping £700,000 3 months ago BREAKING • MIDDLESEX Murder probe after fatal shooting In Wembley July 5, 2019 BREAKING • HAYES • LONDON Detectives investigating the death of 37-year-old Baljit Singh in Hayes have arrested two men in connection with the incident May 6, 2020 ISLE OF WIGHT Cowes Harbour Commission (CHC) thanks harbour users for abiding by the stay at home message April 8, 2020 Breaking.Surrey • GUILDFORD • Romania Man extradited from Romania to begin 10 year prison sentence for rape 5 months ago BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE Man arrested after robbery in Liss 3 months ago BREAKING • EDWARE • HARROW • LONDON Investigation launched after Man 20’s left fighting for his life following broad daylight attack in Harrow 12 months ago HOME COUNTIES UK longest serving Top cop presented prestigious award September 12, 2018 BREAKING • ROTHERHAM • SHEFFIELD • SOUTH YORKSHIRE Detectives investigating the death of Danny Irons in Sheffield on Saturday have made three further arrests 3 months ago BREAKING • MAIDSTONE Motorcyclist freed from beneath parked car May 12, 2019 BREAKING 20 000 households in England are being contacted to take part in the first wave of a major new government study to track coronavirus April 23, 2020 BREAKING • GILLINGHAM • KENT • MISSING It is 17 years since Rebecca Carr disappeared from near Gillingham railway station November 28, 2019 BREAKING • HOUNSLOW • LONDON • SURREY Violent county lines leader behind bars 9 months ago BREAKING • COVID19 Most followed the rules others pushed them July 5, 2020 ASHFORD • BREAKING • DOVER • KENT • M20 Updated:M20 motorway in Kent closed in both directions following early morning Police incident 5 months ago BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT Man Planning to circumnavigate the Isle of Wight single handed in a classic wooden rowing boat May 26, 2018 BREAKING • FOLKESTONE • KENT An appeal for information has been issued after a man was found seriously injured in Folkestone 8 months ago BREAKING • BRIGHTON • SUSSEX Battle on the beaches with Brighton Council July 4, 2020 LATEST NEWS • SOUTHAMPTON Man wanted for Violent assault outside Southampton Bar September 21, 2018 Information is sought to help locate a man who has been reported missing from Ashford Tweets by UK News in Pictures Tweets by UK News in Pictures