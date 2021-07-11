Eloise, 17, was last seen by friends outside Sprinkles in Southampton High Street On Friday

We realise that many people will be watching the Euro final, but if you are out and about can you help us find a missing girl from Southampton?

Eloise, 17, was last seen by friends outside Sprinkles in Southampton High Street around 10.15pm on Friday 9 July.

She was due to catch the number 18 Blue Star bus to the Thornhill area of the city, but she has not been seen since.

Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries since Eloise was reported missing and we are now turning to the public for help.

Eloise is described as being white, of slim build and with distinctive short blue hair.

She was last seen wearing a black top, black denim skirt, tights, black lace up boots and had a black rucksack with her, which had a white skull on it.

If you have seen Eloise, or have any information about her whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting the reference 44210271876.