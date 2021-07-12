Portsmouth rail disruption after fire next to track

Commuters have been hit with major disruption tonight after a fire broke out next to the track at 6.58pm.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue service was called to deal with the fire that broke out alongside Gunwharf Quays earlier tonight.

2 appliances and the aerial ladder platform from Southsea were in attendance, they quickly extinguished the fire with supervision from rail engineers.

A statement from Great Western railway said “Following a fire next to the track between Portsmouth Harbour and Portsmouth & Southsea, trains to / from Portsmouth Harbour are starting to return to normal. Trains may be delayed or cancelled until the end of the day.

Services affected were

Great Western Railway between Portsmouth Harbour and Bristol Temple Meads / Cardiff Central

South Western Railway between Portsmouth Harbour and Southampton Central / London Waterloo

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.