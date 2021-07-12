Police say no arrests have been made after a man was shot in Brent

Police were called at 11.23pm on Sunday, 11 July following reports of a shooting on Hillside, NW10.

Officers attended with London Ambulance Service paramedics. A 23-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds and was taken to a west London hospital.

His injuries have since been assessed as non-life changing.

At this early stage there have been no arrests, but an investigation is under way.

Anyone with information should call 101, providing the reference 7935/11JUL.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.