Nine Kent Police Officers come under attack and are injured after football yob  throw bottles and missiles in Maidstone attack

Officers from Kent Police had to call in Public order officers and Dog Handlers after throwing the town into lockdown. Drunken yobs attacked Police after England lost at Wembley. Trouble broke out with many a group of people wanting to vent their upset on officers by attacking them with bottles and missiles. Flares were also fired off narrowly missing officers. At one point door staff had to step in and help Police keep the line.

Police Dogs were deployed to the street for a short period to gain order. A number of arrested were also made after officers were attacked.

A number of men were also treated after being knocked out from punches. One man could be seen exposing himself to officers with other shouting threats of violence toward those trying to keep others safe from harm.

Bottles and missiles were thrown at police by the ‘hostile’ crowd just after 11 pm on Sunday night.

Officers were seen running towards a group with one man carried off by police before a projectile were chucked at them. Other grown men then trying to attack officers protecting those trying to carry out arrests.

A number of officers were also injured from missiles thrown from the crowd and one officer fell.

Chief Superintendent Warren Franklin, from Kent Police, said: ‘The vast majority of people in Kent behaved responsibly throughout Sunday, with our officers working with councils and businesses to ensure everyone could safely enjoy the football. As has been the case throughout the tournament, there was a visible police presence in town centres to help achieve this end.

‘Towards the end of the game on 11 July, and immediately after the conclusion, a number of separate groups of people in Maidstone town centre chose to engage in disorder. Objects, including bottles, were thrown at officers and criminal damage was also caused to a car belonging to a member of the public.

‘Our patrols were able to keep the disorder to a minimum, and confined to the Jubilee Square area. Nine officers reported being assaulted and five received treatment from a nurse at Maidstone Police Station. No serious injuries were sustained.

‘Two men are currently in custody, having been arrested in connection with the disorder.

‘Elsewhere in the county, our officers dealt with isolated pockets of disruption which led to some further arrests. The vast majority of people, however, behaved in a courteous manner.

‘Those who did engage in disruption can expect to hear from us in due course, as we are actively reviewing footage, including that taken from our body worn cameras, to identify any outstanding suspects.

‘Anyone with information, or mobile phone footage of disorder in Maidstone is asked to contact us on 01622 604100 quoting 11-1429. Those wishing to provide information on any other incident are asked to use the same number, but quote 11-1201.’