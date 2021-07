Kent Police was called at 9.45am on Thursday 10 June 2021 following a report that a dog had bitten a man in Russell Drive.

Officers are investigating and have released a CCTV image of a woman who may have information which could assist their enquiries.

Anyone with any information should call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/99942/21.

You can also report anonymously to Crimestoppers in Kent by calling 0800 555 111 or using their anonymous online form.