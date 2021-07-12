Images have been issued of two men police are seeking to identify in connection with a burglary in Marden

It is reported that a strimmer and leaf blower were stolen from outbuildings at an address in Goudhurst Road. The thefts happened at around 12.05pm on 20 April 2021, after the suspects had entered a storage shed.

Investigating officers have now identified images of two people who they would like to speak to. Anyone who recognises them, or has any information which may assist the investigation, is asked to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/70762/21. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form on their website.