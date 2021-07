Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at approximately 6.53am on Monday, 12 July to New Park Road, SW2. Officers attended and found a deceased male in his 40s. His death is currently being treated as unexplained and a crime scene is in place.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course. Enquiries remain ongoing and no arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 1940/12July.