Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy in Thornton Heath have arrested two men in connection with the murder investigation

The first, a 19-year-old man, was arrested at an address in Croydon on Monday, 12 July on suspicion of murder. The second, a 22-year-old man was arrested at the same address at the same time on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

‘The second man was later further arrested on suspicion of murder.

Both men remain in custody at a south London police station.

The arrests related to a murder investigation that was launched after a teenager died following a stabbing in Thornton Heath on Friday, 9 July.

Police were called by staff at a south London hospital to a male suffering stab injuries. He had been taken to the hospital in a private vehicle by members of the public.

The victim had been stabbed a short time earlier in Bensham Manor Road near the junction with Swain Road in Thornton Heath.

The 16-year-old male sadly died in hospital on Sunday, 11 July. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are investigating and enquiries remain ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn, said: “I am directly appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident and is able to help us with our enquiries. We are especially urging anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage from in or around Bensham Manor Road at around 3.45pm on Friday afternoon to get in touch with us.

“We believe the victim was stabbed in Bensham Manor Road following an incident with two people riding a moped. As such, we are also urging people to think back and consider if they may have seen the moped before or after the stabbing or have knowledge of the incident. No matter how insignificant the information may seem to you, please contact the police as soon as possible.

“I appreciate the local community’s support and understanding while we continue to conduct our enquiries.

“At this stage of the investigation I do not believe that this murder is linked to any other homicides or other violent incidents.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote reference CAD 4198/09JUL.