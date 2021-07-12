Sixty Fire fighters and Eight Pumps called to Business centre blaze in Ilford

Fire crews from stations across East London have been scrambled to a business centre on fire.

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters and officers have been called fire at the Manor Park Business Centre on Romford Road.

The Brigade was called at around 9pm on Monday evening. It’s understood that persons were reported unaccounted for and a search fo the building and affected areas were carried out.

Fire crews from East London were all scrambled to blaze. An aerial ladder and command unit were also sent to the incident along with a number of officers.

A number of firefighters were committed into the building with hose reels to tackle the fire. An investigation by specialists has now been launched by the FLB into the cause that is not currently known.

Police have closed a number of roads and surround side roads to assist with scene safety. A road closure has been put in place in both directions at the junction of Rabbits Road. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

A number of bus services have been affected by the closure these are 25,86,425,W19

The LFB have been approached for further details