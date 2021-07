Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire inside the ATM of Sainsburys Guildhall walk at 6.30pm tonight.

Firefighters from Southsea and Cosham attended the incident onlookers say customers were evacuated.

Firefighters extinguished the fire after about 20 minutes and the store was reopened shortly after their departure.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.