Members of the public are being urged to help officers find a woman reported missing from the Maidstone area

Elizabeth Davison was last seen in Melville Road at around 5.30pm on Monday 12 July 2021 and there are now growing concerns for her welfare.

Elizabeth is white, aged 27, and around five feet and six inches tall. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black hooded top and a black zip up coat and white trainers. She is also likely to be wearing glasses and may have headphones on. Elizabeth was carrying a black Nike backpack, with a pink and red pattern on it.

Anyone who may have seen her, or who has any other information, should call 999 quoting reference 12-1703.