Essex Police officer sacked after making discriminatory comments during conversations with colleagues

An officer has been dismissed for breaching a number of standards of professional behaviour.

The officer, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was found to have committed gross misconduct.

A hearing was held on Monday 7 June at the Civic Centre in Duke Street, Chelmsford, chaired by legally qualified chair Karimulla Khan, and adjourned until Friday 9 July.

The hearing was told the officer had made discriminatory comments during conversations with colleagues in October 2019.

During another conversation in January 2020, he made offensive comments during a discussion about American politics.

He had also sent an offensive image to a WhatsApp group in November 2019.

The officer was suspended from duty after the matters were reported by his colleagues.

On Friday, the panel found the officer had breached the standards of professional behaviour relating to authority, respect and courtesy, and discreditable conduct, in relation to all three incidents.

He was found to have breached the standards of equality and diversity in relation to the discriminatory comments and the offensive image.

The misconduct panel ruled that he be dismissed without notice. He will be placed on the College of Policing Barred List.

Assistant Chief Constable Andy Prophet said: “The views and actions expressed by this individual officer go against the values of Essex Police, and the police service as a whole.

“Embracing diversity and equality, and treating everyone fairly and with respect, whatever their background, is at the very heart of what we stand for.

“Essex Police is an inclusive organisation and these are values we actively uphold, not just within our force but within our communities.

“We will not tolerate prejudice or hate in any form.

“This is vital to help us deliver a fair and inclusive service to our communities, and to maintain their trust and confidence in us to keep them safe.”