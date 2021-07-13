Investigators are appealing for information following a serious collision near Mereworth.

At 6.50pm on Monday 12 July 2021, a white DAF articulated lorry was travelling along Seven Mile Lane towards the A26 roundabout.

The lorry was involved in a collision near the junction with Willow Wents, with a Black Vauxhall Corsa being driven in the opposite direction.

Two women in the Corsa were treated at the scene before being taken to a London hospital, where one of the casualties remains in a critical condition and other remains in a serious condition.

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit is investigating the circumstances and appealing for any witnesses to get in contact.

Officers would also like to obtain dash cam footage that shows the vehicles prior to the incident and in the moments leading up to the collision.

Anyone with information should call 01622 798538 quoting reference KH/MD/061/21. Alternatively, email [email protected]