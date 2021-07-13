Dartford Ten Year old Lilly taken by the butterflies too soon say friends of the little girl after fatal collision

The girl was taken to a London hospital following the collision which happened while she was walking in Watling Street, near the junction with Meadow Way, shortly after 6.50pm on Saturday 10 July. She died on the evening of Sunday 11th July just before the England football kick off.

Tributes have been paid with card flowers and drawing placed at the spot where the little girl who has been named locally as Lilly Lockwood was tragically injured after she was struck by the car.

It is understood that the little girl was wearing flip-flops when she lost one and went back into the road to recover it when she was involved in the collision. Firefighters from the nearby fire station attempted to help save the little girls life whilst neighbours called an ambulance. The little girl was thrown some distance from the collision site. The popular little girl auntie paid tribute whilst looking at flowers and card left near the scene. Other residents have said something need to be done people use the road as a race tack-driving through at sixty miles an hour. It needs a speed camera. Something has got to be done we have complained for years about the speed the cars come through

A man in his 50s, who was driving a yellow Audi S1, was arrested prior to the girl’s death on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while impaired. He has since been bailed until Tuesday 3 August.

Officers would like to talk to anyone who witnessed the incident, saw the pedestrian or vehicle prior to the incident, or anyone who has any dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage. You can call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798538 quoting reference HW/LB/60/21. You can also email [email protected]