An image of a man who may have important information on a fraud committed in Otford, near Sevenoaks, has been released by Kent Police

Investigators would like to speak with the individual following a report a quantity of cash was given to a courier who claimed to be operating on behalf of police officers based in Hammersmith. The exchange took place on 29 June 2021.

The money was handed over after a fraudster phoned the victim and claimed that he was looking into a report their card hard been cloned. In order to keep their money safe, they were advised to withdraw it and hand it over to a courier who would collect it.

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to call Kent Police on 01622 604100 quoting 46/120541/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the anonymous online form on their website.