Witnesses to a reported robbery in Margate are being urged to come forward by investigating officers.

Kent Police was called to a report of a disturbance in Charlotte Square shortly after 11pm on Sunday 11 July 2021.

Officers attended and it was reported that four women had assaulted another woman and stolen her mobile phone.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with a head injury, where she remains receiving treatment.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and officers are asking anyone who saw what happened or who has information to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/121976/21.

You can also report anonymously to Crimestoppers in Kent by calling 0800 555 111 or using their anonymous online form.