A suspect has appeared in court charged with four offences following two burglaries in Dover

On the morning of Wednesday 7 July 2021, it was reported that two properties in East Cliff had been burgled during the previous night.

A man was arrested that morning and, following an investigation by Kent Police’s Chief Constable’s Crime Squad, Samuel Geza was charged.

Mr Geza, of Crabble Hill, Dover, is charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of fraud in relation to the use of stolen bank cards.

The 24-year-old appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 8 July and was remanded in custody to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 9 August 2021.