Armed Police scrambled to Croydon after reports of shots fired

Police were called at approximately 9.05pm on Tuesday, 13 July to reports of a firearm discharge in Whitehorse Road, Croydon.

A property and a large area of Hampton Road has been cordon off by Police.

Two ARV vehicles with eight Armed officers have also been sent to the scene after the incident was declared a firearms incident.

A specialist search dog has been seen combing the area. An Audi A4 that is damaged has also been looked at by officers.

A spokesman for the Met Police said officers attended the scene.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.