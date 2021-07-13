BREAKING CAMBERWELL LONDON PECKHAM

Two shell casings recovered after shots fired near Camberwell Tesco Express

38 mins ago
1 Min Read
Police were called at 8.18pm to Southampton Way Camberwell  following reports of the discharge of a firearm. Specialist armed officers responded. An area search was conducted. However, there was no trace of any victims or suspects. Two shell casings were recovered and will be sent for specialist analysis. Officers remain at the scene and enquiries continue.