Police were called at 8.18pm to Southampton Way Camberwell following reports of the discharge of a firearm. Specialist armed officers responded. An area search was conducted. However, there was no trace of any victims or suspects. Two shell casings were recovered and will be sent for specialist analysis. Officers remain at the scene and enquiries continue.
Two shell casings recovered after shots fired near Camberwell Tesco Express
38 mins ago
1 Min Read
You may also like
ISLE OF WIGHT
Gold rush to go Green!
May 24, 2019
BREAKING
11 Arrested over planing terror attack in Germany
March 22, 2019
BREAKING • KENT • MISSING
UPDATED:Major search for missing 9 year old girl
March 20, 2019
BREAKING
Homeless Man Tent Sent on Fire
October 11, 2017
BREAKING • KENT • MAIDSTONE
Fire crew tackle boat ablaze on the River Medway in Kent
February 26, 2020
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Dozy Builders leave Deadly Flower Boxes Containing Asbestos in the street
September 15, 2016
BREAKING • KENT
Man charged with murder after Bexley hit and run
November 12, 2019
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Missing Portsmouth Man Found
April 5, 2016
BREAKING • COVID19
Free Fuel from BP for Emergency service Worker
March 19, 2020
BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES
Hungerford Tesco Closed After Car Smashes into Building
December 8, 2016
BREAKING • GREENHILL • SHEFFIELD
Woman named in Sheffield murder investigation
10 months ago
BREAKING • CANTERBURY • KENT
Outbuilding destroyed by fire near Canterbury
October 10, 2019
BREAKING • COVID19
CMA provisionally clears Amazon’s investment in Deliveroo
April 17, 2020
BREAKING • KENT
M25 Kent Long Delays after earlier Collision
December 18, 2019
FAREHAM
Vandals Damage Fareham Charity Shop Roof
March 8, 2016
BREAKING • LONDON
Man wanted for questioning over stabbing in Stratford
September 3, 2018
BREAKING • LATEST NEWS • PORTSMOUTH
Man Jailed for North End Attempted Murder
April 24, 2017
BASINGSTOKE • BREAKING
Tribute paid to motorcyclist killed on A33
February 4, 2019
BREAKING • CUMBRIA
Officers urge people to understand law on Escooters
2 months ago
BREAKING • CLAPTON • LONDON
East London power station struck by lightening
11 months ago
BREAKING • KENT • MISSING • TUNBRIDGE WELLS
Major concerns for missing Tunbridge Wells woman
November 14, 2019