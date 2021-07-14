Have you seen Becci and Leah, from Ammanford are believed to be together? Becci was wearing a white vest, blue skirt, fishnet tights & dark blue trainers. Leah was wearing a white vest, black leggings, grey trainers, a black baseball cap and grey fleece. [email protected] 101 If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Police in Ammanford launch search for missing Ten and fifteen year old Girls
11 mins ago
1 Min Read
