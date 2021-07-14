A2043 Malden Road partially shut after car crashes into traffic light

A2043 Malden Road at the junction of Cavendish Road is closed due to a collision that has left the road blocked.

The southbound side of Malden Road has been closed since around 1 am this morning (Wednesday 14th July 2021)

Fire crews were called to the scene to reports that a car had “collided with street furniture”. Officers from the Met Police put in a road closure to assist with making the area safe and the recovery of the lights and the vehicle.

The driver is understood to have escaped serious injury

Debris from the car was scattered across the street, mixed with the remains of the traffic light and the windscreen of the vehicle.

Police were first at the scene, but there is not believed to have been any police involvement with the vehicle before the crash.

The road is blocked in both directions at the junction with Cavendish Road, due to an RTC