Police chase with speeds of over 120 miles an hour closes busy road after car demolishes bus shelter in North London

Witnesses said the car span a few times in the road after it was being chased by Police.

Officers from the Met Police closed the A5 Shoot-up Hill in Kilburn after a driver lost control and a car crashed into a bus shelter.

The road was closed from Exeter Road to Mapesbury Road after the crash near Kilburn Tube Station from 2.30am on Wednesday.

A diversion for local bus services has been put in place for bus routes 189 and N16. A lamp post has also been damaged.

One shocked homeowner who was woken by the noise said there was ‘debris everywhere’ as the car hit a fence at the front of someone’s garden.

It sounded like a gas explosion the noise was like a bomb going off