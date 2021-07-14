Investigation launched after Blaze rips through Mu Mu Nightclub and Bar in Maidstone leaving it 100% gutted by Fire

Eight fire engines and a height vehicle remain scene at the scene of the blaze that has ripped through the property that was a popular nightclub.

At the height of the blaze 15 pumps and over 100 firefighters and officers were called to tackle the blaze and stop it from spreading to neighbour properties.

The fire is now under control, and previous advice for people living and working nearby to close windows and doors due to smoke, has been lifted. Members of the public are still being asked to avoid the area where possible, while crews and other agencies work at the scene.

Kent Police was called at 2.53am on Wednesday 14 July 2021 to a report of a fire at a commercial address in Week Street, Maidstone.

Officers remain in attendance to assist Kent Fire and Rescue Service at the scene and also manage road closures. There are no reported injuries.

Residents and businesses are advised to keep windows and doors closed, due to smoke coming from the fire and members of the public are also asked to avoid the area.