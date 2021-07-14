Teenager dead three others injured in fatal collision on the A2 near Canterbury

Witnesses are being sought following a fatal collision near Canterbury.

The incident took place on the A2050 and involved a black Ford KA and a blue Ford Mondeo. It was reported at around 10.05pm on Tuesday 13 July 2021.

The KA was joining the road from Upper Harbledown, at the junction with Wingate Hill, and the Mondeo was travelling towards Canterbury.

Officers attended the scene with the South East Coast Ambulance and Kent Fire and Rescue Service.

The driver of the Ford KA, an 18-year-old man, was confirmed deceased at the scene.

Three other people reported sustaining minor injuries.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are investigating the circumstances of the collision and would like to hear from anyone with information or dashcam footage which could assist their enquiries. They would in particular like to hear from anyone who might have seen either vehicles before the collision.

Witnesses should call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798 538 or email [email protected] quoting KH/MD/63/21.