Two images of a man who may be able to assist an investigation into a Sex attack in Hythe have been released by officers

Kent Police was called at 11.45pm on Sunday 11 July 2021 following a report that a woman had been sexually assaulted.

The victim reported that she was walking on a path between Dymchurch Road and Portland Road when a man touched her inappropriately over her clothing.

The victim did not suffer injuries and was helped by members of the public nearby.

Officers are investigating the incident and have released two images of a man they believe may be able to assist their enquiries.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/121896/21.

You can also report anonymously to Crimestoppers in Kent by calling 0800 555 111 or using their anonymous online form.