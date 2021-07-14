M11 motorway set to remain closed until at least 8am Thursday after major HGV blaze damages carriageway

Highways England said: “M11 closed J10 to 8 Southbound for a Lorry #Fire, this will also affect the J9 entry slip from the #A11, Northbound also closed J8/9. Please avoid the area at all costs as this will be closed for some time. #StanstedAirPort #Stansted #StompsCross.” Reports say the fire was caused by exploding aerosol cans.

Essex Police are at the scene and told travellers to seek another route.

They said on Twitter: “We are currently on the scene of a vehicle fire on the #M11

“Officers will be closing the M11 on both carriageways between Junctions 8 and 9 and the on-slip for the #A11.

A spokesman for Essex Police said : We’d like to thank those who are in stationary traffic on the M11 for their patience.

Officers are working to turn around cars already on the motorway where possible.

Thankfully, no one was seriously injured in the earlier lorry fire and our colleagues in ECFRS have now got the fire under control.

We have been advised that it is unlikely that the northbound carriageway will re-open before midnight.

The southbound carriageway will need additional work from our colleagues in Highways England, and is unlikely to be open before 8am tomorrow.

If you are looking to travel on the northbound carriageway later this evening or the southbound carriageway early tomorrow morning, please seek alternative routes.