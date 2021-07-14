A 16-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed in Thornton Heath last week has been named as Demarie Omare Roye.

The investigation into his murder has so far led to two arrests, but detectives continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward with information.

Shortly before 15:00hrs on Friday, 9 July, Demarie was taken to a south London hospital by members of the public who had found him injured in the street.

Demarie had been stabbed and was in a serious condition. He underwent treatment but despite the efforts of medical staff, he died in hospital on Sunday, 11 July.

A post-mortem examination was carried out on Wednesday, 14 July at Croydon Mortuary and found the cause of death to have been a stab wound.

His family are being supported by specialist officers.

Police believe he had been stabbed a short time earlier in Bensham Manor Road near the junction with Swain Road in Thornton Heath.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn, who is leading the investigation, said: “Demarie was a young man who was popular among those that knew him. His death has caused unimaginable devastation to his family and friends.

“The investigation into his murder is moving at a fast pace and I continue to appeal for witnesses that were in or around Bensham Manor Road on Friday, 9 July at around 14:45hrs to contact us.

“We believe that Demarie may have been riding a blue mountain bike before the attack. Anyone that may have seen him in the area – with or without the bike – or who witnessed the attack, is urged to get in touch with the police.

“I am also asking members of the community if they have seen a dark coloured moped concealed, abandoned, parked or even being ridden around the Thornton Heath area before or after the murder. This moped may or may not have had a number plate on it.

“If you know where the moped is or have any other information that could be useful to our investigation – no matter how insignificant it may seem – please get in touch with us immediately.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigating officers is urged to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, providing the reference 4198/09JUL.