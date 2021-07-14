Man rushed to hospital after Camden stabbing

Police were called at approximately 10.15pm on Wednesday, 14 July to reports of a stabbing in Camden High Street, NW1.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and a man, believed aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment. We await an update on his condition.

A crime scene remains in place.

No arrests; enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD7986/14July.

Alternatively call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.