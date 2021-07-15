Updated:Fire crews have been called to a fire in high rise on the 21st floor in London

A spokesman for the LFBA said Five fire engines and around 35 firefighters have been called to a fire at a block of flats on St Gabriel Walk in Elephant and Castle.

Firefighters are tackling a fire on the 21st floor of the 35-storey block. Around 200 people left the building before the Brigade arrived.

The Brigade was called at 1016. Fire crews from Lambeth, Old Kent Road, Dowgate and Dockhead fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.