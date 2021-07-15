A 26 year old man from Romford will appear at Southend Magistrates court later charged with attempted murder. It follows an incident on Monday 12 July, where a woman and child were injured in Brook Street, #Brentwood
Man in court on two attempted murders
49 mins ago
1 Min Read
