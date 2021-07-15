BREAKING BRIXTON LONDON

Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Lambeth

53 mins ago
1 Min Read
UKNIP Murder Brixton

 

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at approximately 6.55am on Monday, 12 July to New Park Road, SW2. Officers attended and found the body of a 44-year-old man.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. We await formal identification.

 

A special post-mortem examination held at Greenwich Mortuary gave the provisional cause of death as multiple injuries.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation.

A 48-year-old man [A] was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday, 14 July. He remains in custody at a south London police station.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting reference Cad 1940/12Jul. To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.