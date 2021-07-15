A former bank employee who fraudulently stole more than £74,000 from members of her own family has been jailed

Hien Ly, 40 of The Drake, Deptford, appeared at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday, 12 July and was sentenced to 28 months’ imprisonment after she pleaded guilty to seven counts of fraud by false representation.

She was sentenced to an additional 12 months imprisonment to run concurrently for a further count of fraud by false representation.

From November 2012 to May 2019, whilst employed by a bank in Greenwich High Street as member of counter staff, Ly used her position to fraudulently steal large sums of money from three members of her family.

In a premeditated plan, Ly would take large sums of money off the victims and state she was putting it into “investments’’ and to purchase properties.

She told the victims that as she had a good position as an employee in the bank, she would get good rates and deals for them.

Once the victims were trapped into a deal with Ly, she would then continue to request further funds from them, stating that costs had changed, more money was needed or the property or investments would be lost if more money was not forthcoming from the victims.

The victims lost a combined total of £74,620.97 in the series of frauds.

Ly was arrested at her workplace by officers on 20 May 2019 after being reported via Action Fraud.

Police Constable Stewart Bold, from the Economic Crime Team, said: “Ly manipulated her position as a bank employee to gain the trust of her victims, before fraudulently stealing more than £74,000. Her victims saw her as successful and put their faith in her, investing large sums of money and believing it was not only safe but going to gain them profits in the future.

“Ly did not invest any of this money and, despite supplying the victims with documents showing financial returns and property purchases, she used it to fund her own lavish lifestyle. She left the victims without savings and at a great financial loss through her greed and selfishness. The sentencing today reflects the severity of her actions and the shocking nature of this crime – all the more so given she targeted her own family. I hope today’s result goes some way to bringing the victims justice and closure.”