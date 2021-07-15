A man suspected of being involved in the importation of heroin has been arrested by the Met’s specialist crime team

A man suspected of being involved in the importation of heroin was arrested on the morning of Thursday, 15 July.

It followed an investigation by the Met’s specialist crime team looking into crimes committed on Encrochat.

The suspect, a 42-year-old man, was arrested at an address in Kensington in the early hours of the morning on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs (heroin) and conspiracy to possess a firearm.

He was taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody.

A search at the property continues.

Detective Chief Inspector Driss Hayoukane, who leads the team, said: “The supply of these quantities of Class A drugs is linked to violent crime and stabbings in our communities.

“We are determined to bring to justice those that are involved in this evil trade that causes misery and harm. Tackling violent crime is our number one priority and tackling this tier of drug supply is one of many tactics we employ to reduce harm.”