Updated:Emergency services have been called to an incident on the A219 Fulham Palace Road in South West London

Police and paramedics are at the junction of Averill Street The road is blocked due to the incident. Traffic is slow-moving on approach in both directions.

Following a short pursuit, a police car used tactical contact to stop a moped in Fulham Palace Road, W6, and conclude the pursuit safely, shortly after 5pm on Thursday, 15 July.

The moped rider was treated at the scene by paramedics from London Ambulance Service (LAS) for minor injuries.

He has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop. He has been taken into custody.

Enquiries continue.