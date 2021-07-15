Updated:Emergency services called to suspected explosive device in Vauxhall

Police and firefighters from the London Fire Brigade have been scrambled to a flat on Vauxhall Bridge Road this evening we can reveal

Police officers from the metropolitan police were called just after 6.30pm on Thursday evening to a block of flats on Vauxhall Bridge Road following reports that the man was attempting to make an explosive device.

Paramedics from the London ambulance service have also been scramble to the scene.

A large Cordon has been put in place by police

Its is currently unclear if the man has been injured or anyone living in the flat has been injured as a result of the activities or if the activities are terror related

A spokesman for the Met Police said: