Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters were called to a fire at a temple on Clifton Road in Southall

Most of the roof and half of the first floor of the building were damaged by the fire. Part of the ground floor was also damaged. There were no reports of any injuries.

Station Commander Sami Goldbrom, who was at the scene, said: “Firefighters tackled a significant fire which took hold of the roof of the building.

“Multiple breathing apparatus crews worked hard to fight the fire internally and bring the blaze under control. A turntable ladder was used for observation.

“Firefighters also carried out damage control to salvage any valuable items not affected by the fire.

“There was residential accommodation at the rear of the building, but at this stage, there are no reports of any people being involved.

“This is in a very busy part of Southall so there is still a lot of traffic. Crews will be on scene throughout the evening so we advise motorists to avoid the area where possible.”

The Brigade was called at 12.29pm and the fire was under control by 4.32pm, but firefighters will remain on scene damping down throughout the evening. Fire crews from Southall, Hayes, Hillingdon and Heston fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.