Exculsive Watch the moment that two man carry out the arson attack on “The Smithy Family” Car and House in Welling

A TIKTOK family have revealed their home was targeted in a suspected arson attack. We can now share the shocking moments of the arson attack taking place in Welling in South London just before Midnight on Wednesday evening. The Smithy Family shared a dramatic video of their semi-detached house in South London with their 2.5million followers.

It comes after the family’s soaring popularity has led to trolling and their address being leaked online. Unwanted takeaways and even escorts have been sent to their home. Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a house fire on South Gypsy Road in Welling.

The exterior soffits, fascia and guttering of a semi-detached house were destroyed by fire. Part of the front face of the building and part of the hallway were also damaged and a car, five mobility scooters and skip contents in front of the property were destroyed by the blaze. Part of the first-floor window fascia, soffit and guttering of an adjacent property was also damaged. There were no reports of any injuries. The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers took 16 calls to the fire. Sub Officer Tim Sammons, who was at the scene, said: “We were called to reports of a car alight that had spread up the outside of the house. “There were a number of mobility scooters parked outside which had caught alight and were producing a large amount of smoke and flames.

“Everyone was out of the building before we arrived, and crews worked incredibly hard to prevent further damage to the inside of the property and to neighbouring properties. “Our fire investigation dogs also attended to help identify any ignitable substances present.” The Brigade was called at 10.56pm and the fire was under control by 1230am. Fire crews from Bexley, Plumstead and Erith fire stations attended the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service.