UPDATED: Police pull large dagger from driver side footwell after high speed Police chase around Crayford in South East London

A high-speed Police chase involving a top of the range Landrover Discover has ended in a head-on collision with a Vauxhall Corsa being driven by a member of the public who received a broken arm. The two-hour chase started in Crayford, South London on Thursday evening.

The reckless driver of the Landrover drove the wrong way up the dual carriage on Thames Road ploughing into the Vauxhall Corsa.

The driver of the Corsa was rushed to hospital. Police have spent the evening carrying out an investigation.

The man has been arrested. During a search of the Landrover stolen number plates, a golf club and a large knife was pulled from the driver side door pocket. Police say a man has been arrested for various offences and remains in custody.

At approximately 8.20pm on Thursday, 15 July, officers in a marked police car signalled for a car to pull over in the vicinity of Shearwood Crescent, Crayford.

The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit was authorised. A short time later on Perry Street the vehicle, which had not stopped for police, collided with another car.

A woman, believed to be in her forties, and a girl were taken to hospital. Their injuries were assessed as non-life threatening.

An 18-year-old man was arrested. He has been taken to hospital as a precaution before being taken to custody.

A quantity of drugs and a knife was recovered from the vehicle he was driving.

Enquiries continue.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed as is routine.