Many Concerns raised on Social media on why the front window of The Smithy family car was open and the vehicle left unlocked during suspected arson attack

The footage has been shared over 3.8 million times of the shocking fire of The Smithy family video showing the car being set alight.

Two masked men are seen on the CCTV walking up to the vehicle one with a screwdriver and attempting to force the back window of the family car.

Father Nick Smith told viewers that ‘two people’ were responsible for the fire London Fire Brigade said 20 firefighters rushed to the scene on Wednesday night

Nick from the family said the car being set ablaze was a terrifying arson attack that ‘could have killed us all’ he tells their 2.5million followers on Thursday morning.

A number of facebooker draws everyone attention to the fact that the vehicles front window is in fact open, : The car was already open. No tamper alarm during or afterwards, only follow me convenience lights when the door was opened. The levering was either arouse or simply ineffective, especially as the tool used wasn’t long enough to reach any unlocking mechanism, a wedge may be to pour accelerant but no way was it locked.

One of those involved is seen pouring a flammable liquid into the family’s 2017 Ford S-Max car that is parked on the driveway in South London.

Nick revealed in previous videos showed with their followers: A three-month campaign of intimidation waged against them, which has seen nearly 100 takeaways ordered to their home in just one day and prostitutes sent to their door.

Prior to the vehicle being set alight damage can be seen on the front window screen of the family car

Once the liquid has been set alight flames can be seen coming out the front driver’s side window supporting the claim that it was already open.

Mr Smith told viewers that ‘two people’ were responsible for the fire and he has and knows who the pair may be.

The flames and heat from the blazing car destroyed the front door and damaged some of the windows while the smoke-blackened the whole of the front of the property also Melting the windows,CCTV camera and guttering.

A claim has been made that one of the men involved arm was alight when looking at the CCTV footage it shows that the bottle alight than one car length later the flames are out. The CCTV shows the man wearing a pair of fireproof gloves and a Nomex suit.

Sound effects have also been added to the CCTV released by The Smithy family and has been heavily edited.

It is unclear if the ring doorbell captured the attack taking place. Specialist fire investigators from the London Fire Service are now working with officers from the Met Police.

People with information and concerns are advised to contact Police quoting the reference number below

A spokesman for the Met Police said that an has been investigation is continuing:

Police were called by the London Fire Brigade at approximately 11.06pm on Wednesday, 15 July to a fire on South Gipsy Road, Welling.

Officers and the London Fire Brigade (LFB) attended and the fire was extinguished at approximately 12:30am.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There have been no injuries.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information relating to this incident should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 8350/15July.

To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers_uk.org