Fire Crews called to tackle blaze at Ocado Warehouse in Erith

Firefighters and a number of Pumping appliances and command units and High Volume pump have been scrambled this lunchtime to the online shopping warehouse in Erith we can reveal

Crews from across South East London were called to the Manorway site just before 1pm on Friday after a fire broke out.

The London fire brigade have been approached for comment It is understood that they have also requested the assistance of Kent Fire and Rescue service.

A road closure has been put in place to assist with scene safety and the site is currently being evaucated

More to follow