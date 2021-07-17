A loaded firearm and almost half a kilogram of class A drugs has led to a county line drug dealer being jailed for more than nine years

Jemel Fourneillier, of Livingstone Road, Gillingham, was jailed at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday 15 July 2021 after admitting being concerned in the supply of both crack cocaine and heroin, possessing criminal property, possessing a prohibited firearm and possessing ammunition without a certificate.

The 27-year-old was arrested on Monday 17 February 2020 following two search warrants which were executed at properties in King Street, Rochester and Miller Way, Wainscott.

During the warrants, which were carried out by Kent Police’s County Lines and Gangs Team, Fournillier was seen running out of a bathroom holding a bag containing crack cocaine and heroin.

A smaller bag of crack cocaine was also recovered by officers after it had been thrown into a toilet. Drug paraphernalia including scales and two mobile phones were also found.

At the same time police carried out the second drug warrant at a house in Wainscott.

Inside the property they searched an airing cupboard where they found more cocaine and heroin hidden in three separate packages, as well as a large quantity of cash and a handgun which was loaded with ammunition.

Fourneillier was arrested in connection with the offences and later charged. He was jailed for nine years and six months.

Investigating officer DC John Carless said: ‘Fourneillier admitted to using the properties, which were not his, to store and hide the drugs, cash and gun. Luckily the firearm was found and seized by officers as it could have had dire consequences if it had got into the wrongs hands.

‘Fourneillier was a key player in coordinating drugs out of London to be brought and sold onto vulnerable people across