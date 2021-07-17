Over 100 firefighters still remain at Ocado warehouse blaze in Erith that is now under control

Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters were called to the deep-seated fire at the Ocado warehouse on Church Manorway in Erith they still remain at the site

The large three-storey warehouse is divided into 30 loading bays. The fire was deep-seated and was a challenging operation.

Station Commander Steve Vydelingum said:

“Firefighters worked hard in hot and arduous conditions inside the warehouse. Around 800 staff evacuated before the Brigade arrived. There were no reports of any injuries. The fire is very deep-seated and firefighters will continue to be at the scene into Saturday (17 July) damping down hot spots.”

The Brigade was called at 1242pm and the fire was under control by 2.17am. Fire crews from Bexley, Plumstead, Millwall, Lee Green, Greenwich, Eltham fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.