Mother in law of The Smithy family has offered a £5,000 reward leading to the arrest of the two people who set fire to the families car

Nick from The Smithy family has revealed that his mother-in-law has offered a £5000 reward leading to the arrest of the two people that are believed to be involved in the suspected arson attack on the family‘s vehicle that took place on the driveway at the family home on Wednesday evening

Police officers from the Metropolitan and the London Fire Brigade are continuing with their arson investigation that was launched after the attack was captured on CCTV that the family have since released on social media.

Many people took to social media querying why the window to the vehicle was open and Nick then released the full footage with the timestamp of the attack taking place it shows clearly that the attack took place at 22.55:11

The family are currently residing at a secret location at a hotel

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a house fire on South Gypsy Road in Welling. The exterior soffits, fascia and guttering of a semi-detached house were destroyed by fire.

Part of the front face of the building and part of the hallway was also damaged and a car, five mobility scooters and skip contents in the front of the property were destroyed by the blaze. Part of the first-floor window fascia, soffit and guttering of an adjacent property was also damaged.

There were no reports of any injuries. The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers took 16 calls to the fire. Sub Officer Tim Sammons, who was at the scene, said: “We were called to reports of a car alight that had spread up the outside of the house. “There were a number of mobility scooters parked outside which had caught alight and were producing a large amount of smoke and flames. “Everyone was out of the building before we arrived, and crews worked incredibly hard to prevent further damage to the inside of the property and to neighbouring properties. “Our fire investigation dogs also attended to help identify any ignitable substances present.” The Brigade was called at 2256 and the fire was under control by 0030.

Images uploaded by one snap chatter shows a burn hand who has made claim that he carried out the attack have been dismissed by the family

Fire crews from Bexley, Plumstead and Erith fire stations attended the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service.

A spokesman for the Met Police said:

Police were called by the London Fire Brigade at approximately 23:06hrs on Wednesday, 15 July to a fire on South Gipsy Road, Welling.

Officers and the London Fire Brigade (LFB) attended and the fire was extinguished at approximately 00:30hrs.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There have been no injuries.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information relating to this incident should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 8350/15July.

To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers_uk.org