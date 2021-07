At 5.56am on Saturday 17 July police were called to Southall Park, Green Drive to reports of an unresponsive woman.

Police and London Ambulance Service attended and the woman, believed to be in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Steps are being taken to inform her next of kin.

A crime scene is in place and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

Officers from the Met Police “HAT” homicide assessment team have been called to the incident.

