A police officer who also previously ran the Volunteer Police Cadets has been charged with offences including misconduct in public office and sexual assault

In October 2018, PC Adnan Ali was arrested on suspicion of police corruption, following a report of abuse of position for a sexual purpose.

GMP referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct who decided the investigation should be managed, and the investigation was carried out by GMP’s Major Incident Team supported by the Professional Standards Branch, under the IOPC’s independent direction and control.

The 34-year-old, based in Trafford, was arrested again on 16 November 2018 on suspicion of police corruption and sexual assault and on 13 March 2019 on suspicion of sexual assault, misconduct in public office and distributing an indecent image.

The investigation was completed and evidence passed to the Crown Prosecution Service in August 2019. The CPS has now authorised charges against the officer.

A number of victims and their families have received and continue to receive specialist support and a review into the Volunteer Police Cadet scheme commenced immediately in 2018 and has seen a vast number of improvements made across the force.

PC Ali has on Friday 16 July been charged with:

15 counts of misconduct in a public office Five counts of sexual assault Distribution of an indecent image of a child

PC Ali will appear before Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on 5 August 2021.

Assistant Chief Constable Nicky Porter said: