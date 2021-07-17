A man has been sentenced to two and a half years’ imprisonment following a conviction for fraud

Simon Burke, aged 30, of Easton Lane, Northampton, was sentenced on Tuesday (13/7) at Aylesbury Crown Court after he pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to one count of fraud by abuse of position.

Burke’s conviction relates to him defrauding the company he worked for in Milton Keynes.

Between 1 May 2018 and 31 December 2018, Burke was employed as an Events Director for a retail business based in Milton Keynes. During this time Burke used his position to doctor invoice payments to display his own bank details, taking £103,660.80 from the company for his own financial gain.

Additionally Burke also de-frauded £28,000 from the company which was intended to be donated to a charity to help refugees in another country.

Burke was arrested on 11 December 2019 and was charged on 11 March 2020.

Investigating officer PC Jonathan Holt, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “Burke used his position in order to defraud his employer out of thousands of pounds.

“What makes this crime even more shocking is that he was willing to take money that was earmarked for a charitable donation, which would have helped vulnerable refugees in need of aid in a foreign country.

“I am satisfied that Burke has been sentenced and that he has faced up to his crime by pleading guilty.

“Thames Valley Police is committed to investigating fraud offences and we will continue to bring offenders before the courts to face justice.”