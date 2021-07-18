Police say they were called at 8:30pm last night to Barge Walk in Greenwich, SE10. Met Police say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene having suffered fatal injuries.
A woman in her 50s has died after falling from a ‘sixth floor’ balcony in #Greenwich, south-east London
2 days ago
