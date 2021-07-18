A woman was rushed to hospital after being hit by a bus outside Lewisham station last night injuries are now non life-threatening.

Police were called to Loampit Vale, near the junction with Station Road, to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and cyclist shortly before 10.50pm.

A woman believed to be in her 40s was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to the hospital as a priority.

Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police have not made an arrest at this stage, as enquiries continue.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 10.47pm yesterday (16 July) to reports of a collision involving a bus and a pedestrian outside Lewisham station.

“We sent an ambulance crew, a medic in a car, an incident response officer, and an advanced paramedic.

“A woman was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital as a priority.”